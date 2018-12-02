Women’s basketball cruises past Bard College

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team had a blowout victory against Bard College, defeating the Raptors 94–42 Dec. 1 in Ben Light Gymnasium.

With the win, the Bombers are now on a three-game winning streak and improved their overall record to 4–1.

When the Blue and Gold led 8–7 in the first quarter, sophomore guard Grace Cannon made a layup to spark a 18–2 scoring run to extend the lead to 26–9 after the first quarter.

The high-scoring offense for the South Hill squad continued as they finished out the half with a 54–20 lead. In the first half, junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly and sophomore guard Grace Cannon led the way for the Bombers with eight points each. Bard freshman guard Jess Rylander was the leading scorer for the Raptors with 10 points.

The scoring never let up in either of the third or fourth quarters. At the end of the third, the Blue and Gold racked up more points and led 78–36. At the end of the fourth, the South Hill squad won by 52 points.

Cannon led the way for the Bombers with 12 points, but O’Malley, O’Reilly and senior guard Meghan Pickell each had 10 points. Cannon had the most rebounds on the team with eight, and senior guard Meghan Mazzella had a team-high four steals.

With the loss, the Raptors drop to a 3–3 overall record with a 0–2 Liberty League Conference record. The South Hill squad remains undefeated within the conference.

The Bombers are back in action against Stevens Institute of Technology at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 in Hoboken, New Jersey.