Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 20, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s basketball defeats Montclair in home opener

Women’s basketball defeats Montclair in home opener
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Staff Writer
Published: November 20, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated No. 23 Montclair State University 66–56 in its home opener.

The Blue and Gold were led by sophomore forward Cassie O’Malley, who had a career high 18 points. All of her points came in the second half, as she sparked the Bombers to help them gain the victory.

The Blue and Gold dominated for the majority of the game, only trailing at halftime and early in the third quarter. The Bombers were able to turn things around late in the third, and into the fourth quarter due to the defense forcing turnovers, which lead to easy points.

The South Hill squad played very strong defense throughout the game, as they forced 22 Redhawk turnovers.

On the offensive end, they were working the ball around, with nine of the 12 players getting on the scoreboard throughout the game. The Bombers only made four 3-pointers throughout the game.

The Blue and Gold will travel to California for two matchups. At 3 p.m. Nov 24, they will play Pomona-Pitzer in Claremont, California, and at 3 p.m. Nov. 25, they will play against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges in Pomona Pitzer, California. After the contests on the west coast, the Bombers will head home to play SUNY Cortland at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Ben Light Gymnasium.

Latest Articles

Women’s basketball defeats Montclair in home opener

Women’s basketball defeats Montclair in home opener

By | Nov 20, 2017

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving loses to SUNY Geneseo

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving loses to SUNY Geneseo

By | Nov 20, 2017

Football competes in Scotty Whitelaw Bowl game

Football competes in Scotty Whitelaw Bowl game

By | Nov 20, 2017

Trending Stories

Review: Comics for the week of 11/15

Review: Comics for the week of 11/15

By , | Nov 18, 2017

Students win funds for business idea pitches at local competition

Students win funds for business idea pitches at local competition

By | Nov 15, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Women’s basketball looks to get back to the NCAAs

Women’s basketball looks to get back to the NCAAs

By | Nov 9, 2017

IC women’s basketball team eliminated from NCAA Championships

IC women’s basketball team eliminated from NCAA Championships

By | Mar 4, 2017

Women’s basketball advances to second round of NCAA Championships

Women’s basketball advances to second round of NCAA Championships

By | Mar 3, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Ben Light GymnasiumCaliforniaCassie O’MalleyClaremontClaremont-Mudd-Scripps CollegesMontclair State UniversityPomona-PitzerSUNY-Cortlandthe Blue and GoldWomen’s Basketball