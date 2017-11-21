Women’s basketball defeats Montclair in home opener

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated No. 23 Montclair State University 66–56 in its home opener.

The Blue and Gold were led by sophomore forward Cassie O’Malley, who had a career– high 18 points. All of her points came in the second half, as she sparked the Bombers to help them gain the victory.

The Blue and Gold dominated for the majority of the game, only trailing at halftime and early in the third quarter. The Bombers were able to turn things around late in the third, and into the fourth quarter due to the defense forcing turnovers, which lead to easy points.

The South Hill squad played very strong defense throughout the game, as they forced 22 Redhawk turnovers.

On the offensive end, they were working the ball around, with nine of the 12 players getting on the scoreboard throughout the game. The Bombers only made four 3-pointers throughout the game.

The Blue and Gold will travel to California for two matchups. At 3 p.m. Nov 24, they will play Pomona-Pitzer in Claremont, California, and at 3 p.m. Nov. 25, they will play against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges in Pomona Pitzer, California. After the contests on the west coast, the Bombers will head home to play SUNY Cortland at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Ben Light Gymnasium.