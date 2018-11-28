Women’s basketball defeats rival SUNY Cortland

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team got their second win of the season with an 85–71 win over SUNY Cortland on Nov. 27.

Junior forward Cassidy O’Malley led the offensive attack for the Bomber with 18 points and six rebounds. She also recorded five blocks for the second time in the first three games of the season.

The Blue and Gold dominated the game throughout, outscoring the Red Dragons in three out of the four quarters, never giving up the lead. The South Hill squad also got 32 of their points from turnovers.

Junior guard KellyAnne O’Reilly led the bench in points with 14 as the entire bench combined for 31 points, outscoring Cortland’s bench by six.

The Bombers shot 45.3 percent from the field, while the Red Dragons only shot 40.7 percent.

Senior guard Kristy Vitucci was the leading scorer for the Red Dragons with 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Bombers will come back home for a matchup with Liberty League Conference opponent Vassar College at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 in Ben Light Gymnasium.