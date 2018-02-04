Advertisement
February 4, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s basketball defeats RPI 67–58 on Feb. 3

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Staff Writer
Published: February 4, 2018

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on the road by a score of 67–58 on Feb. 3.

The Bombers are now 14–6 overall on the season and 9–4 in the Liberty League Conference. The Blue and Gold are now tied for third place in the Liberty League Conference.

Senior forward Julie Yacovoni led the way for the Blue and Gold with her fifth double-double of the season, posting 11 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Junior guard Meghan Pickell was the leading scorer for the Bombers with 17 points.

The South Hill squad continued their defensive presence as they forced 23 Red Hawk turnovers. The Bombers scored 20 points off those turnovers.

The Blue and Gold took a seven point lead into halftime and never looked back as they kept the lead in the second half. The college held onto the lead by shooting 40 percent from the field throughout the contest.

Sophomore guard Ines Ortea lead the way for the Red Hawks with 13 points off the bench, but that was not enough to bring her team back into it.

The Bombers will next face the Rochester Institute of Technology at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in Rochester, New York.

