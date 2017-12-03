Women’s basketball dominates over Bard College 82–33

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated Bard College on Dec. 2 by a final score of 82–33. With this win, the Bombers improve to a 6–1 record on the year including an undefeated 2–0 record in the Liberty League.

Sophomore forward Cassie O’Malley led the way for the Blue and Gold with 14 points and 5 rebounds. Every player that got in the game for the Bombers got on the board to help take control of the game.

The South Hill squad was rolling on offense, as they shot 45 percent from the field and had 16 offensive rebounds.

The Blue and Gold started with a 14–0 run, not allowing the Raptors to score in the first 3:30 in the first quarter. The Bombers never trailed in the game, as they led by 51 points late in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard Caleigh DeCaprio tried to lead Bard back into the game with a 12 point effort but was never able to spark the offense.

The Bombers defense continued to be the highlight of the game as they forced 33 Raptor turnovers throughout the game that led to easy points in transition.

The Blue and Gold will travel to Stevens Institute of Technology at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Hoboken, New Jersey, where they look to continue their winning streak against former Empire 8 rival.