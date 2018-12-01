Women’s basketball gets first Liberty League win over Vassar

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team opened up Liberty League Conference play with a win over Vassar College on Nov. 30. The 68–54 win came from a wide distribution of points from the Bombers.

At the end of the first quarter, the Blue and Gold led the Brewers 17–11. Sophomore forward Abbi Field was a presence down low with all 12 of her points coming in the first half.

The second quarter was all Bombers as they outscored Vassar 20–9 to bring their halftime lead to 37–20. The South Hill squad controlled the tempo in the second quarter. They used their fast-paced offense to pick apart the Brewer defense to get the ball inside.

The third quarter was a little closer as Vassar tried to stay in the game with a few 3-point shots. Late in the third quarter and into the fourth, the Brewers made the game closer and ended up outscoring the Bombers by six in the fourth quarter. The Blue and Gold finished with a 14-point win, but head coach Dan Raymond said the team could have improved their second-half play.

“We need to stay focused for forty minutes, because when we play against really good teams, it is not going to end well for us,” Raymond said. “We should have been able to double whatever we were up at halftime.”

Raymond said he believes that consistent fast paced play through all forty minutes will lead to success for his team.

Sophomore guard Grace Cannon and junior forward Cassidy O’Malley also added 12 points apiece to aid the Blue and Gold to victory.

Vassar junior forward Sophie Nick had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the game.

The 3–1 Bombers will be back in action 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Ben Light Gymnasium.