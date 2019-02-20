Women’s basketball wins Liberty League regular season title

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team clinched the win and the Liberty League regular season title with their defeat of Vassar College 64–55 Feb.16 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The Bombers outscored the Brewers 15–10 in the first quarter, shooting 50 percent from three-point range. While Vassar had a better overall field goal percentage and out-rebounded the Blue and Gold in the first quarter, the South Hill squad still managed to keep the lead.

The Blue and Gold kept the momentum going in the second quarter, widening their lead to 12 points. At halftime the score was 36–24 in favor of the Bombers.

The Brewers came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the South Hill squad 22–13. The Blue and Gold struggled in the third quarter, as they shot 29.4 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range.

During the fourth quarter the South Hill squad regained momentum as they outscored Vassar 15–9 in the quarter. The Bombers hit seven out of ten of their free throw attempts and had 13 rebounds that quarter.

At the end of the game the score was 64–55, with the Blue and Gold earning their final Liberty League regular season win.

Senior guard Annie Giannone led the Blue and Gold in points, steals and assists for the game. Giannone had 22 points, three steals and six assists. This was a season high for Giannone, whose previous season high for points was 20 against Scranton.

Junior forward Sophie Nick recorded a double-double for Vassar, posting 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The South Hill squad now moves to 20–5 on the season. The Bombers hope to keep their four-game winning streak going in the Liberty League semi–finals at 12 p.m. Feb. 23 in Ben Light Gymnasium.