Women’s lacrosse defeated St. John Fisher College 12–9

The No. 10 Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team took care of business against St. John Fisher College Saturday, April 1, beating them 12–9.

Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon led the team scoring five goals. Senior attacker Morgan Racicot had two assists while junior defender Molly Long had three ground balls. Senior goalkeeper Emily Ross had 14 saves for the South Hill squad.

The Cardinals got things started with a goal by Jamie Wallace to make it 1–0. Ten minutes later, the Bombers put up two unanswered goals of their own to take a 2–1 lead.

After exchanging goals throughout the half, Runyon scored with 1:34 left in the first half putting the Bombers up 5–4, a lead they would carry into halftime.

The South Hill squad gave up a game-tying goal in the first minute of the second half, but would go on to score five unanswered goals in the next ten minutes to make it 10–5.

Later in the game, St. John Fisher would go on a 4–2 run to make it a 12-9 game with 3:41 left. However, the South Hill squad held off the Cardinals and sealed the deal.

As a team, the Bombers had 15 ground balls and forced 14 turnovers despite turning it over 22 times themselves.

The South Hill squad will return to action at 5 p.m. April 4 when they travel to Geneva, NY to face Williams Smith College.