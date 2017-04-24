Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 24, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s lacrosse defeats Houghton College 17–4

By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 24, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team defeated Houghton College 17–4 on April 22. The team now has a record of 12–3 with a 7–0 conference record in the Empire 8.

Sophomore attacker Allie Panara had a game-high of six points, three goals and three assists. Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon and senior attacker Morgan Racicot scored five goals in the game against the Highlanders.

A total of 10 Bombers’ players each scored at least one goal during the game against the Highlanders.

The Blue and Gold jumped out to an early lead on the Highlanders, scoring 11 goals with 17:26 left in the first half.

The Highlanders scored two goals in the first half by junior midfielder Meghan Oswald and senior midfielder Jennifer Zacchigna, but the Bombers would go into halftime with a 15–2 lead.

In the second half of the game, the Bombers were able to hold the lead they had over the Highlanders, so the Blue and Gold were playing against the clock.

Freshman attacker Marissa Hews of the Highlanders scored two goals in the second half, making the score 17–4 and the Bombers took home the win.

The South Hill squad’s next game will be against Empire 8 rivals Stevens Institute of Technology at noon April 29 at Higgins Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Ithaca residents come together to rally for science

Ithaca residents come together to rally for science

By | Apr 24, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team defeated Houghton College by the score of 17–4 in an Empire 8 conference showdown.

Women’s lacrosse defeats Houghton College 17–4

By | Apr 24, 2017

Men’s tennis suffers first conference loss to Stevens

Men’s tennis suffers first conference loss to Stevens

By | Apr 23, 2017

Trending Stories

Writer speaks about foreign policy under Trump administration

Writer speaks about foreign policy under Trump administration

By | Apr 23, 2017

Mathematician discusses harmful impact of data in society

Mathematician discusses harmful impact of data in society

By | Apr 21, 2017

Former IC student pleads guilty for possessing child pornography

Former IC student pleads guilty for possessing child pornography

By , | Apr 21, 2017

Related Articles

Women’s lacrosse loses at home to Hamilton College 13–12

Women’s lacrosse loses at home to Hamilton College 13–12

By | Apr 21, 2017

Women’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 18–8

Women’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 18–8

By | Apr 17, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team traveled to Utica, New York to take on Utica College. They defeated Pioneers 17–6.

Women’s lacrosse defeats Utica College on the road 17–6

By | Apr 14, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Allie PanaraAlly RunyonBlue and GoldBombersHiggins StadiumHighlandersHoughton CollegeJennifer ZacchignaMarissa HewsMeghan OswaldMorgan RacicotSouth Hill squadStevens Institute of Technologywomen's lacrosse