Women’s lacrosse defeats Houghton College 17–4

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team defeated Houghton College 17–4 on April 22. The team now has a record of 12–3 with a 7–0 conference record in the Empire 8.

Sophomore attacker Allie Panara had a game-high of six points, three goals and three assists. Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon and senior attacker Morgan Racicot scored five goals in the game against the Highlanders.

A total of 10 Bombers’ players each scored at least one goal during the game against the Highlanders.

The Blue and Gold jumped out to an early lead on the Highlanders, scoring 11 goals with 17:26 left in the first half.

The Highlanders scored two goals in the first half by junior midfielder Meghan Oswald and senior midfielder Jennifer Zacchigna, but the Bombers would go into halftime with a 15–2 lead.

In the second half of the game, the Bombers were able to hold the lead they had over the Highlanders, so the Blue and Gold were playing against the clock.

Freshman attacker Marissa Hews of the Highlanders scored two goals in the second half, making the score 17–4 and the Bombers took home the win.

The South Hill squad’s next game will be against Empire 8 rivals Stevens Institute of Technology at noon April 29 at Higgins Stadium.