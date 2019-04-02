Advertisement
Sports

Women’s lacrosse defeats Union 15–7 in Liberty League game

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 2, 2019

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team defeated Union College 15–7 in their Liberty League matchup March 30.

The Bombers came out strong during the first half of the game. Sophomore midfielder Jacqui Hallack scored the first goal for the Blue and Gold two minutes into the first half after a goal by Union senior midfielder Ramsey Walsh, tying the score at 1–1. The South Hill squad kept their momentum going and led the game in the first half.

After halftime, the Blue and Gold were on a roll. The Bombers outscored Union 8–1 during the second half of the game. The South Hill squad had 15 ground balls and three saves during the second half.

Junior attack Bailey Herr scored four goals during the game; she now has 24 goals made this season. Junior midfielder Katie Welch and Hallack also had three goals during the game.

At the end of regulation, the score was 15–7 with the South Hill squad taking the win.

The Bombers record is now 6–3 on the season so far. The Blue and Gold will try to keep their winning record as they face St. Lawrence University at 4 p.m. April 5 at Higgins Stadium.

