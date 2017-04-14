Advertisement
April 14, 2017

Sports

Women’s lacrosse defeats Utica College on the road 17–6

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 14, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team now has a 10–2 record after defeating Utica College April 12 with a score of 17–6.

The Bombers are currently undefeated in Empire 8 play with three conference games left in the season.

Sophomore attacker Allie Panara had a career high 10-point game. She found the net six times and had four assists.

Senior attacker Morgan Racicot and freshman attacker Bailey Herr each had a fourpoint game. Herr had two goals and two assists, and Racicot put it in the net once and assisted with three goals.

Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon continues to increase the gap for the careergoals record, which she beat April 7. She got three goals in the game April 12 to earn her tenth hat trick of the season.

Sophomore attacker Danika Wagener got three points, including one goal and two assists. Senior midfielder Morgan Cadwell hit the back of the net twice. Senior midfielder Taylor Brady and freshman midfielder Katie Welch each had a goal as well.

On the defensive end, junior defender Molly Long and freshman defender Becky Mehorter each had a pair of caused turnovers. Mehorter picked up four ground balls and Long finished the game with three.

Finally for goaltending, junior goalie Kimberly Presuto had her eighth win of the season and made six saves. Senior goalie Emily Ross took over the game at halftime and made three saves.

The Blue and Gold will return home at 1 p.m. April 15 at Higgins Stadium to take on Nazareth College in another Empire 8 game.

Madison Bess can be reached at mbess@ithaca.edu

