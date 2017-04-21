Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 21, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s lacrosse loses at home to Hamilton College 13–12

Women’s lacrosse loses at home to Hamilton College 13–12
  MANYA MARGOT/THE ITHACAN
Sophomore attacker Allie Panara looking to pass the ball to a teammate while avoiding a block from sophomore midfielder Kara Pooley of the Continentals. The Bombers lost the game 13–12.
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 21, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team had their three-game winning streak snapped April 19 by Hamilton College 13–12.

Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon led the team with five goals, followed by senior midfielders Gaby Berne and Morgan Cadwell with two goals.

The Bombers got out to an early lead in the first half, scoring three goals and leading the Continentals 3–0. Throughout the rest of the first half, the Continentals came back against the Bombers and took the lead 8–7 going into halftime.

After the break, Cadwell scored quickly for the Bombers and tied the game up 8–8 until the Continentals came back and scored back-to-back goals, taking the lead 10–8.

Later in the half, Cadwell scored her second goal of the game followed by a goal from freshman attacker Bailey Herr tying the game again 10–10.

After two goals by the Continentals and two goals from Runyon, the game was tied for the third time at 12–12. With under four minutes to spare in the game, junior midfielder Darby Philbrick of the Continentals scored the game-winning goal.

The Blue and Gold return to play against Houghton College at noon on April 22 at Higgins Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Women’s lacrosse loses at home to Hamilton College 13–12

Women’s lacrosse loses at home to Hamilton College 13–12

By | Apr 21, 2017

Former IC student pleads guilty for possessing child pornography

Former IC student pleads guilty for possessing child pornography

By , | Apr 21, 2017

Sports One on One: Jack Deragon

Sports One on One: Jack Deragon

By | Apr 20, 2017

Trending Stories

Israeli-Palestinian conflict reflected in campus community

Israeli-Palestinian conflict reflected in campus community

By | Apr 19, 2017

Commentary: Israel’s pinkwashing conceals other abuses

Commentary: Israel’s pinkwashing conceals other abuses

By | Apr 19, 2017

Review: Lovecraftian horror film stumbles into ‘The Void’

Review: Lovecraftian horror film stumbles into ‘The Void’

By | Apr 18, 2017

Related Articles

Women’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 18–8

Women’s lacrosse defeats Nazareth College 18–8

By | Apr 17, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team traveled to Utica, New York to take on Utica College. They defeated Pioneers 17–6.

Women’s lacrosse defeats Utica College on the road 17–6

By | Apr 14, 2017

Q&A: Women’s lacrosse player breaks program record

Q&A: Women’s lacrosse player breaks program record

By | Apr 11, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Ally RunyonBailey HerrBlue and GoldBombersContinentalsDarby PhilbrickGaby BerneHamilton CollegeHiggins StadiumHoughton CollegeMorgan Cadwellwomen's lacrosse