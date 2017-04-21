Women’s lacrosse loses at home to Hamilton College 13–12

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team had their three-game winning streak snapped April 19 by Hamilton College 13–12.

Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon led the team with five goals, followed by senior midfielders Gaby Berne and Morgan Cadwell with two goals.

The Bombers got out to an early lead in the first half, scoring three goals and leading the Continentals 3–0. Throughout the rest of the first half, the Continentals came back against the Bombers and took the lead 8–7 going into halftime.

After the break, Cadwell scored quickly for the Bombers and tied the game up 8–8 until the Continentals came back and scored back-to-back goals, taking the lead 10–8.

Later in the half, Cadwell scored her second goal of the game followed by a goal from freshman attacker Bailey Herr tying the game again 10–10.

After two goals by the Continentals and two goals from Runyon, the game was tied for the third time at 12–12. With under four minutes to spare in the game, junior midfielder Darby Philbrick of the Continentals scored the game-winning goal.

The Blue and Gold return to play against Houghton College at noon on April 22 at Higgins Stadium.