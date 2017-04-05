Advertisement
April 5, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s lacrosse loses on the road to William Smith 10–8

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 5, 2017

The 10th ranked Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team started their game April 4 with an 8–1 record, but ended it with an 8–2 record after falling to 14th ranked William Smith by the score of 10–8.

Despite the loss, graduate student attacker Ally Runyon had a great game with two goals and one assist, racking up three points. Runyon is one goal short of tying with Tracy Rivas for the program history record in career goals.

Senior attacker Morgan Racicot and senior midfielder Morgan Cadwell, as well as freshman attacker Bailey Herr, each scored two goals.

Senior midfielder Olivia Oppenheim and sophomore attackers Danika Wagener and Allie Panara each found the entrance to the goal for the Blue and Gold.

The Herons dominated the first 30 minutes of the game, as they had a three-goal lead going into halftime.

The short 10-minute break gave the Bombers a burst of energy, as they came back and scored four times within the first 13:04 to tie the game 8–8.

However, the Bombers’ defense just could not keep up that burst of energy, as the momentum decreased due to the Heron’s strong defense. The Herons scored twice in 36 seconds, making it a 10–8 game.

As far as the defense goes for the Bombers, junior defender Molly Long had an impeccable game, as she finished with five caused turnovers, five ground balls and a pair of draw controls.

Freshman defender Becky Mehorter had three forced miscues and three grounders. Junior defender Elizabeth Sauer and sophomore defender Reid Simoncini each had a caused turnover and a ground ball.

The Bombers return to the field at 4 p.m. April 7 at Higgins Stadium to compete against SUNY Geneseo.

Madison Bess can be reached at mbess@ithaca.edu

