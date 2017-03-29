Women’s lacrosse shuts out Elmira College 18–0

On March 28 the Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team faced and defeated Elmira College on home turf at the Higgins Stadium, 18–0.

Kicking off the game for the second time in a row came a goal from graduate student attacker Ally Runyon with an assist from senior midfielder Gaby Berne. A minute later, Runyon made her second goal of the game with an assist from sophomore attacker Allison Panara. Following this, senior attacker Morgan Racicot shot an unassisted goal, getting the Bombers up 3–0 in the first five minutes.

An unsuccessful free position shot was made by Berne, but followed up with a successful goal with an assist from Racicot. After a foul on Soaring Eagles’ junior defender Kelcey Crawford, Runyon scored again with an assist from sophomore midfielder Erin McGee.

After two goals from Panara, Elmira called a timeout just 10 minutes in. After play resumed, McGee scored unassisted, followed by a goal from Runyon with an assist from Racicot.

With the Bombers still staying strong and working hard to keep up their streak, senior midfielder Olivia Oppenheim scored unassisted, followed immediately by another unassisted goal from freshman attacker Bailey Herr. A goal from senior midfielder Morgan Cadwell goal with an assist from freshman attacker Erika Fortune put the Bombers up 12–0 with 15 minutes left in the first half.

After two unsuccessful attempts by the Soaring Eagles, Herr scored again with an assist from Berne. McGee scored again, this time assisted by Racicot, put the Bombers up again. After a foul on Soaring Eagles’ freshman defender Kayla Cutting, Runyon scored with a free position goal.

A goal from Berne assisted by Racicot closed the first half, with the Bombers up 16–0.

The second half opened with senior Emily Ross at goal for the Bombers. Several turnovers and unsuccessful attempts were made by both teams before Fortune made her first unassisted goal of the season.

After Elmira made an unsuccessful shot saved by Ross, the Soaring Eagles called another timeout. With seven minutes to go, sophomore attacker Danika Wagener scored with an assist from sophomore attacker Elizabeth Rice, finishing the game with 18–0, to the Bombers.

The Bombers next game will be held at 3 p.m. April 1 in Rochester, New York against St. John Fisher College.