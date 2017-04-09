Women’s lacrosse wins at home against SUNY Geneseo 8–4

The No. 10 Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team (9–2) took care of business against the SUNY Geneseo Knights (4–6) beating them 8–4 April 7 at Higgins Stadium.

Graduate student attacker Ally Runyon led the team with three goals while sophomore attacker Danika Wagener led the team with three assists. Senior midfielder Gaby Berne had six ground balls and junior goalkeeper Kimberly Presuto had nine saves.

The Bombers jumped out on top fairly quickly in the contest with a pair of goals in the first two minutes of play from Runyon and Berne.

Later on, the Knights would tie the game on a goal by freshman midfielder Tessa Doody with 15:18 left in the first half. The teams then exchanged goals over the next several minutes, going into halftime tied 3–3.

For the first few minutes of the second half, things seemed pretty stagnant, until senior midfielder Morgan Cadwell put the South Hill squad up by one on a free-position shot. Runyon would then make it a 6–3 game in the next three minutes with two goals of her own of her own.

The Blue and Gold would later benefit from two goals by Wagner to make the score 8–4 with 12:28 left in the game.

The Bombers forced nine turnovers and got 22 ground balls as a team. They also went 17 for 21 on clear opportunities and had seven free position shots.

The South Hill squad will take the field again at 4 p.m. April 12, in Utica, New York when they take on Utica College.