Women’s soccer beats Skidmore College on Oct. 12

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team defeated the Skidmore College Thoroughbreds 1–0 Oct. 12.

The Bombers struck late in the first half of the game when freshman midfielder Megan O’Reilly snuck the ball by the goalkeeper from just inside the box off of a scramble after a corner kick. It was O’Reilly’s first goal of the season – giving the Blue and Gold the lead with just under one minute left to play. It was the only goal of the entire contest.

The South Hill squad was guided to victory by junior goalkeeper Sara Jakobsze, who stood tall in between the goalposts by making 10 saves. In what was an onslaught of offense from Skidmore, the Thoroughbreds put all eight of their shots on goal in the second half, taking advantage of any openings in the Bombers’ defense.

The Blue and Gold were limited on offense, managing only five shots on goal, with four of the five coming in the first half. One shot from the cleat of senior forward Sarah Pirnie, however, rang off the right post and dribbled out of bounds in the 57th minute, which nearly increased the lead to two for the Bombers.

The South Hill squad improved to 4–1 in the Liberty League Conference and have just four games remaining in the season – all within the conference.

The Bombers will square off against Union College at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in Schenectady, New York.