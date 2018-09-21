Women’s soccer defeats Mount Saint Mary College

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team defeated Mount Saint Mary College 3–0 at Carp Wood Field on Sept. 19

Three goals from three separate players helped the Bombers cruise to victory over the Knights. Junior forward Ally Christman led the game in points with two, knocking in her first goal of the season and adding one assist for the Blue and Gold.

Christman’s score was the first of the game and was the result of an assist from senior forward Sarah Pirnie at the 8:40 mark. Early in the 26th minute, Christman connected with sophomore midfielder Alex Epifani for the second goal of the contest and Epifani’s second goal of the season.

Three consecutive corner kicks for the Bombers over a 90-second span late in the first half had fans at the edge of their seat — but were to no avail. One final shot on goal in the last 10 seconds of the first half was staved off by Mount Saint Mary goalkeeper Cassidy Rykowski, who tallied four saves on the day. As for Bomber’s junior goalkeeper Sara Jakobsze, she faced only two shots on goal and denied both.

The second half of the contest featured one more goal from the Bombers’ offense. A continued effort on the defensive side of the ball helped the South Hill squad maintain their shutout performance.

In the 75th minute, the college’s third and final score was buried by freshman midfielder Stella Campodonico off the pass from junior midfielder Gabriella Mihale. It was Campodonico’s third goal of the season.

With this win, the Bombers remain undefeated at a spectacular record of 6–0–1. During this stretch to start the season, the Blue and Gold have outscored their opponents 20–3.

The South Hill squad look to keep their winning streak alive as they take on Clarkson University at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 in Potsdam, New York.