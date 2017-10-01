Women’s soccer falls to St. Lawrence 2–1 in conference play

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team lost 2–1 to St. Lawrence University Sept. 30, as their record dropped to 3–6 overall and 0–2 in conference games.

The Saints started off the first half strong, attacking the Bombers’ goal time after time, without the Blue and Gold being able to respond with attacks of their own. The breakthrough came in the 18th minute as captain senior forward Katie Stames scored for St. Lawrence after tucking away a deflected ball off the post.

St. Lawrence continued to control the play in the first half, finishing the first 45 minutes with 18 shots compared to the Bombers’ three shots. If not for an impressive eight saves from South Hill squad’s junior keeper Stacey DiGiorgio, the game could have easily gotten out of hand.

Coming off of a counter attack from a Bombers’ corner kick early in the second half, St. Lawrence bagged their second goal coming off a strike from senior forward Hannah Merriam in the 51st minute.

The Blue and Gold surged late on and were able to get a late goal from a free kick as senior midfielder Kristyn Alonzo headed the ball in the net to make it 2–1, but it would not be enough as the score finished that way after 90 minutes. This is the South Hill squad’s fourth 2–1 defeat of the season.

The Bombers will be taking on Liberty League Conference leaders William Smith for their next game at 4 p.m. Oct. 4 in Geneva, New York.