Women’s soccer goes 0–2 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9–10

The Bombers traveled to Dallas, Pennsylvania, for two away games against Misericordia University and Farmingdale State University. The South Hill squad were defeated by the Misericordia University Cougars 2–0 Sept. 9 and by the Farmingdale State University Rams 2–1 Sept. 10.

Misericordia was able to jump to an early lead with a goal in the 15th minute and then managed to make the score 2–0 just before the halftime whistle, with strikes from senior forward Amber Hartranft and freshman forward Devyn Anderson. The Bombers’ keeper, junior Stacey DiGiorgio, and freshman keeper Emma Fruhling had a combined eight saves between them, with DiGiorgio making four in the first half and Fruhling making four in the second.

The score ended up being 2–0 with the Bombers unable to break through the Cougars’ defense in the second half. The South Hill squad finished being outshot 18–7 on the day and the opposing keeper, senior Alyssa Pojero, made three saves in the second half to keep a clean sheet. With this game in the books, Misericordia improved to 3–0–1 and the Bombers fell to 1–2.

Continuing their road trip, the Blue and Gold faced the Farmingdale State Rams Sept. 10. The Rams got off the mark first with a goal in the 28th minute from senior forward Taylor Howard.

Despite a strong second half and a late goal from the Bombers’ senior defender Shannon McMillan, they were unable to draw in the final minutes and the score ended up 2–1. The Blue and Gold were outshot 13–9 on the day, and despite having a 4–3 edge on corner kicks, with one of them resulting in the McMillan goal, they were unable to make a comeback. With this win, the Rams improved to 2–2–1 on the year, and the Bombers dropped to 1–3.

The Bombers will take on rival SUNY Cortland at 4 p.m. Sept. 13. At Carp Wood Field. This will be the first home game of the year for the Blue and Gold.