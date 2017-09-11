Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 11, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s soccer goes 0–2 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9–10

Women’s soccer goes 0–2 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9–10
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AVERI PARECE
By — Contributing Writer
Published: September 11, 2017

The Bombers traveled to Dallas, Pennsylvania, for two away games against Misericordia University and Farmingdale State University.  The South Hill squad were defeated by the Misericordia University Cougars 2–0 Sept. 9 and by the Farmingdale State University Rams 2–1 Sept. 10.

Misericordia was able to jump to an early lead with a goal in the 15th minute and then managed to make the score  2–0 just before the halftime whistle, with strikes from senior forward Amber Hartranft and freshman forward Devyn Anderson. The Bombers keeper, junior Stacey DiGiorgio, and freshman keeper Emma Fruhling had a combined eight saves between them, with DiGiorgio making four in the first half and Fruhling making four in the second.

The score ended up being 2–0 with the Bombers unable to break through the Cougars’ defense in the second half. The South Hill squad finished being outshot 18–7 on the day and the opposing keeper, senior Alyssa Pojero, made three saves in the second half to keep a clean sheet. With this game in the books, Misericordia improved to 3–0–1 and the Bombers fell to 1–2.

Continuing their road trip, the Blue and Gold faced the Farmingdale State Rams Sept. 10. The Rams got off the mark first with a goal in the 28th minute from senior forward Taylor Howard.

Despite a strong second half and a late goal from the Bombers’ senior defender Shannon McMillan, they were unable to draw in the final minutes and the score ended up 2–1. The Blue and Gold were outshot 13–9 on the day, and despite having a 4–3 edge on corner kicks, with one of them resulting in the McMillan goal, they were unable to make a comeback. With this win, the Rams improved to 2–2–1 on the year, and the Bombers dropped to 13.

The Bombers will take on rival SUNY Cortland at 4 p.m. Sept. 13. At Carp Wood Field. This will be the first home game of the year for the Blue and Gold.

Latest Articles

Women’s soccer goes 0–2 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9–10

Women’s soccer goes 0–2 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9–10

By | Sep 11, 2017

Golf places sixth at the St. Lawrence Invitational

Golf places sixth at the St. Lawrence Invitational

By | Sep 11, 2017

Review: Historical romance never fully blooms

Review: Historical romance never fully blooms

By | Sep 11, 2017

Trending Stories

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

By | Sep 10, 2017

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

By | Sep 5, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

IC women’s soccer goes 1–1 out in Pennsylvania

IC women’s soccer goes 1–1 out in Pennsylvania

By | Sep 4, 2017

Women’s soccer looks to regain conference title

Women’s soccer looks to regain conference title

By | Aug 31, 2017

Women’s soccer falls to Stevens in Empire 8 Championships

Women’s soccer falls to Stevens in Empire 8 Championships

By | Nov 6, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

Alyssa PojeroAmber HartranftBombersCarp Wood FieldCougarsDevyn AndersonEmma FruhlingFarmingdale State UniversityMisericordia UniversityRamsShannon McMillanSouth Hill squadStacey DigiorgioSUNY-CortlandTaylor Howard