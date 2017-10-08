Advertisement
October 8, 2017

Sports

Women’s soccer loses to Bard College 1–0 on the road

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AVERI PARECE
By — Staff Writer
Published: October 8, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s soccer team was shut out in its 1–0 loss to Bard College on Oct. 7. This was the Bombers’ third loss in a row, as their record now drops to 3–8 overall and 0–4 in conference play.

The only scoring action came in the 32nd minute as Bard’s junior midfielder Katie Hopper shot the ball from 25 yards away from the goal, hit it off the goal post and in to make it 1–0. The goal was assisted by junior midfielder Caroline Gluck and senior forward Avalon Qian.

The Bombers’ attack opened up in the second half with 12 of their 17 shots overall coming in the final 45 minutes, along with nine of their 10 total corners coming in the second half.

Despite the Blue and Gold outshooting the Raptors 17–8, only five of their 17 shots were on target, and all were saved by Bard goalkeeper Tessa Greenhalgh. Four of Greenhalgh’s five saves came in the second half.

Defensively, it was a great game for both teams, as shown by the low score. In the end, Bard’s defenders and goalkeeper were able to clamp down in the second half and keep its clean sheet despite all the attacks from the South Hill squad.

The Bombers will be looking to turn things around as they face Skidmore College at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Carp Wood Field.

