The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 26, 2018

Sports

Women's soccer remains undefeated with 0–0 tie

By — Contributing Writer
Published: September 26, 2018

The Ithaca College women’s soccer tied St. John Fisher 0–0 in their matchup Sept. 25.  

The Blue and Gold led the fight in the first half, taking nine shots to the Cardinals one. The Bombers were unable to connect on any of these opportunities.

In the second half both teams came out strong. Each team played tight defense and made it difficult for either one to score.

The South Hill squad took eleven shots that half but were unable to score due to the tight defense by the Cardinals. During the second half the Bombers allowed only four Cardinal shots as a result of their tough defense.  

At the end of regulation the score was still 0–0 causing them to go into overtime.

By the beginning of the first overtime the Blue and Gold were still going strong. Both teams took only one shot that quarter, going into the second overtime. During the second overtime the South Hill squad took two shots that could’ve won them the game but were unable to connect.

The Blue and Gold fought hard the entire game but were unable to come out on top.

The Bombers now move to 7–0–2 on the season so far. The Bombers will try to maintain their record as they face St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League matchup at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Carp Wood Field.

 

