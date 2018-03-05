Women’s tennis clinches win against Union College 6–3

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team defeated Union College 6–3 at Glazer Arena on March 4. The Bombers improved to 1–2 overall and 1–1 in the Liberty League Conference.

The Blue and Gold started the day in doubles and went 1–2. Their sole doubles win was by sophomores Brianna Ruback and junior Taylor Ginestro, who won 8–3.

Despite being down after the doubles round, the women made their singles round count by winning five of the six matches.

The wins began with Ruback cruising through her first singles match 6–1 and 6–0, tying the score at 2–2. This was Ruback’s second singles win of the spring, bringing her personal record to 2–1 on the season.

The next match that finished was the third singles, another sweep for the Bombers. Junior Caroline Dunn defeated Union senior Julianne Loree 6–1 and 6–4, putting the Blue and Gold up 3–2. The win was Dunn’s first of the spring season, bringing her personal record to 1–2.

The next match was a win for Union, as freshman Sara Steinberg lost to Union junior Page Webster 1–6 and 4–6, moving the score to 3–3. However, Ginestro battled to a win in fourth singles, winning 3–6, 6–4, and 6–2. This put the Bombers up 4–3 and was Ginestro’s first singles win of the spring, bringing her personal record to 1–2.

The second singles match was a thriller, with the South Hill squad’s Kathryn Shaffer ultimately winning 6–2, 2–6, 7–5 (7–4). This win gave the Bombers a 5–3 lead, clinching the majority. This was also Shaffer’s second win of the season, bringing her singles record to 2–1.

The sixth singles match was played as a pro set because the match had been decided, and sophomore Parley Hannan won 8–6. This sealed the Bombers 6–3 win and was Hannon’s first win in her second match of her college career, bringing her record to 1–1.

Head coach Bill Austin said he was very pleased with his team’s effort.

“They gave an outstanding effort today,” Austin said. “It was the first win of the spring season and serves as a good starting point for the rest of the year. They kept their heads in it and kept believing that they could win.”

Shaffer said she was also very happy with her team’s performance.

“It was a really exciting match,” Shaffer said. “It will serve as a big morale booster and will bring positive energy into Tuesday’s match.”

The Bombers look to improve their Liberty League record at 4:30 p.m. March 6 when they head to William Smith College in Geneva, New York.