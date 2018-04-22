Women’s tennis earns second conference win over Bard College

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team got its second Liberty League Conference win of the season with an 8–1 win over Bard College April 21.

The Bombers started the match by sweeping all three matches in doubles. Sophomore Brianna Ruback and freshman Sara Steinberg defeated Bard junior Lily Zacharias and sophomore Eva Grunblatt 8–0. In the second doubles match, Bombers juniors Taylor Ginestro and Hannah Kasoff also posted an 8–0 win over senior Isabella Scarborough and freshman Tori Bowen.

In the final doubles match on the day, juniors Kathryn Shaffer and Caroline Dunn defeated Bard freshman Katie Esposito and junior Anastasia Kachalova in a close 8–6 match.

After leading 3–0 in doubles play, the South Hill squad went on to only lose one singles match the whole day. Ruback defeated Esposito in three games 6–2, 4–6, 10–8. Ginestro defeated Zacharius in a clean 6–0, 6–2 victory. Steinberg went up against Bowen and won 6–1, 6–2.

To conclude the singles matches, sophomore Parley Hannan earned her second win of the season by defeating Bard freshman Elizabeth Nicholson 6–1, 6–1. Senior Sam Brown earned herself a victory by defeating Grunblatt 6–2, 3–6, 13–11. The only member of the Blue and Gold to lose on the day was Dunn, who lost to Kachalova 4–6, 6–2, 10–4.

The South Hill squad is back in action at 4:30 p.m. April 26 when they host Hamilton College at Wheeler Tennis Courts.