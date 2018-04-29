Advertisement
April 29, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Women’s tennis falls to Connecticut College in last match

  ELIAS OLSEN/THE ITHACAN
Junior Caroline Dunn returns the ball back over the net during the Bombers' 8–1 loss against Connecticut College on April 29.
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 29, 2018

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team was defeated by Connecticut College 8–1 at Glazer Arena on April 29. This was the final match of the season for the Bombers, who finished 4–11 on the year.

The Bombers sole win came in the doubles round, when sophomore Brianna Ruback and freshman Sara Steinberg defeated Camels senior Aleksandra Drljaca and sophomore Stephanie Simon 8–5 in second doubles.

In first doubles, juniors Kathryn Shaffer and Caroline Dunn fell to Camels senior Angelica Warren and junior Mariah Warren 8–5. In third doubles, juniors Hannah Kasoff and Taylor Ginestro fell to Connecticut junior Brinley Bartlett and freshman Meredith Kenny 8–4.

The Bombers lost all six matches in singles play. In first singles, Drljaca defeated Ruback 7–6, 6–0. In second singles, Camels junior Emily Migliorni defeated Shaffer 6–1, 6–0. In third singles, Simon defeated Dunn 6–1, 4–6, 10–7. In fourth singles, Warren defeated Ginestro 6–1, 6–4. In fifth singles, Camels sophomore Rachel Weiss defeated Steinberg 6–0, 6–4. In sixth singles, Camels sophomore Hayley Zukerberg defeated Bombers sophomore Parley Hannan 6–0, 6–0.

This was the first time since the 200506 season the Bombers will not be participating in the NCAA tournament.

