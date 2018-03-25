Women’s tennis loses against Skidmore College 9–0

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team fell to Skidmore College 9–0 March 24. The Bombers are now 2–5 overall and 1–3 in Liberty League Conference play.

Skidmore defeated the Bombers in every match throughout the day. In the first doubles match on the day, Skidmore sophomore Ada Wiggins and freshman Risa Fukushige beat juniors Kathryn Shaffer and Caroline Dunn in a close 8–5 match. Senior Michelle Fuca and sophomore Renee Karchere-Sun teamed up to defeat Bombers’ junior Taylor Ginestro and sophomore Brianna Ruback 8–4.

In the last doubles match of the day, Skidmore held on to the 3–0 doubles sweep when senior Alexa Goldberg and sophomore Jessica Ampel defeated freshman Sara Steinberg and sophomore Parley Hannan 8–0.

Throughout the match, Skidmore racked up six more wins to sweep the South Hill squad in every match. Fukushige defeated Ruback 6–1, 6–2 and Skidmore sophomore Ada Wiggins beat Shaffer 6–1, 6–2 as well.

Karchere-Sun kept the ball rolling for Skidmore with a 6–2, 6–2 win over Dunn to give Skidmore their third win in the singles matches. Fuca followed up by defeating Ginestro 6–0, 6–2.

Steinberg fell to Skidmore junior Laura Swenson 6–1, 6–2, as well as Ampel defeating Hannan 6–0, 6–1 to conclude the match.

The Blue and Gold will face off against Vassar College at 10 a.m., March 31 in Poughkeepsie, New York.