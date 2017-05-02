Women’s tennis loses tough match to Connecticut College 5–4

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team competed in their last nonconference match of the 2016–2017 season. The Bombers fell 8–1 to Connecticut College ending their season 13–7 overall and 8–0 in conference play with an Empire 8 Championship.

Doubles play began the match where the Connecticut College Camels took two of the three sets.

Senior Haley Kusak and sophomore Caroline Dunn defeated sophomore Emily Migliorini and freshman Stephanie Simon 8–6 in first flight doubles. Unfortunately, the Bombers’ second and third flights were unable to outlast the Camels and fell 8–4 and 8–1.

Heading into singles play the South Hill squad looked to turn things around but fell in all six singles flights.

Dunn and Kusak put up the toughest fight for the Bombers. Both Dunn and Kusak battled in a three set match.

Dunn at third flight singles faced Simon falling in the first set 6–4. Dunn came back in the second frame with a 6–2 win. The match then went into a close third set super-breaker where Dunn eventually fell 11–9.

In the other close-fought singles match was Kusak who played Connecticut College opponent junior Aleksandra Drljaca at first flight singles. Drljaca took the first set 7–5. Kusak fought back taking the second set 4–6, but fell in her third set super-breaker 10–3.

On Monday, May 8, the NCAA will release the field for this year’s NCAA Tournament, announcing the times, dates and opponents for the tournament. The Blue and Gold will return to action for their match in the NCAA Tournament Opening Round during the second week of May.