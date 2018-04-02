Women’s tennis struggles against Vassar College

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team was defeated by Vassar College 8–1 March 31 in Poughkeepsie, New York. The loss brings the Bombers to 3–6, with a 1–4 record within the Liberty League Conference.

The Blue and Gold did not fare well in the doubles matches, dropping all three matches. The doubles pair of juniors Kathryn Shaffer and Caroline Dunn tied the match 8–8, but eventually fell 2–7 in the extra set. The pair of junior Taylor Ginestro and sophomore Brianna Ruback fell 2–8, and the pair of sophomore Parley Hannan and freshman Sara Steinberg also fell 2–8.

The Bombers were facing a 3–0 deficit after the doubles round, and did little to help their cause in the singles portion, dropping five of the six games played. Their sole win came from Shaffer, who avenged a first set 1–6 loss by winning the second set 6–4 and the tiebreaker set 11–9. The Blue and Gold also got a strong effort from Steinberg, who won her first set 6–2, lost her second set 3–6, and the tiebreaker set 8–10.

The other singles matches were not as close, with Ruback losing 1–6, 2–6, Dunn losing 0–6, 3–6 and Ginestro and Hannan both losing 0–6. While the score did not bode well for the Bombers, the Brewers were a real test for the South Hill squad, as they are 9–3 on the season and 3–0 in the Liberty League.

The Bombers next match is at 4 p.m. April 5 against the Rochester Institute of Technology at Glazer Arena.