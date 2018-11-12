Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 12, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Wrestling competes at Journeyman Collegiate Classic

By — Staff Writer
Published: November 12, 2018

The Ithaca College wrestling team competed at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic, where they placed 13th out of 19 teams.

In the one-day tournament, the South Hill squad scored 134 points.

Senior 165-pound Austin Whitney placed first, scoring a 12–4 decision over Appalachian State University sophomore Joseph Accousti. Senior 157-pound Jawan Jones won all three periods, including a fall from Bloomsburg University freshman Gavin Hale in 2:22. He also won a 12–5 9–4 decisions over freshman Anthony Dushaj of Long Island University and 9–6 decision over Citadel College freshman Cole Burke.

In the D pool 125-pound bracket, senior Ferdinand Mase earned a fall when pinning Michael Shankles, graduate student from Edinboro University in 3:38. Freshman Logan Ninos recorded a fall when pinning Citadel College sophomore William Jacob in 3:58 and defeated Bloomsburg freshman Christian Schilling by a 3–0 decision.

Senior 285-pound Jake O’Brien finished second after he lost to Zachary Kight Ward of Unattached-Hofstra in the third period. He won his first and second period rounds, earning points for a 5–0 decision against Ben Sullivan, freshman from Army West Point and 2–1 against Bloomsburg junior Bruce Graeber.

Junior 174-pound Steven Rice fell to Bloomsburg freshman Anthony Betrano and Wyoming University freshman Casey Randles, earning third place.

Freshman 197-pound Elijah Rodriguez would go on to place fourth in the C pool and freshman 197-pound Dane Harter placed fourth in the D pool.

The Bombers will next compete in the New York State Collegiate Championship at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at Cornell University.

Latest Articles

Wrestling competes at Journeyman Collegiate Classic

Wrestling competes at Journeyman Collegiate Classic

By | Nov 12, 2018

Volleyball advances to Elite Eight with win over Carnegie Mellon

Volleyball advances to Elite Eight with win over Carnegie Mellon

By | Nov 12, 2018

Review: Christmas ballet charmingly adapted by Disney

Review: Christmas ballet charmingly adapted by Disney

By | Nov 11, 2018

Related Articles

Wrestling opens season with win at Ithaca Invitational

Wrestling opens season with win at Ithaca Invitational

By | Nov 5, 2018

Building on last year’s momentum to improve team performance

Building on last year’s momentum to improve team performance

By | Nov 9, 2018

Freshman libero stands out as volleyball starter

Freshman libero stands out as volleyball starter

By | Oct 23, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Anthony BetranoAnthony DushajAppalachian State UniversityArmy West PointAustin WhitneyBen SullivanBloomsburg UniversityBombersBruce GraeberCasey RandlesChristian SchillingCitadel College Cole BurkeCornell UniversityDane HarterEdinboro UniversityElijah RodriguezFerdinand MaseGavin HaleIthaca CollegeJake O’BrienJawan JonesJoseph AccoustiJourneyman Collegiate ClassicLogan NinosLong Island UniversityMichael ShanklesNew York State Collegiate ChampionshipNov. 18South Hill squadSteven RiceUnattached-HoftraWilliam JacobWyoming UnversityZachary Night Ward