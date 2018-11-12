Wrestling competes at Journeyman Collegiate Classic

The Ithaca College wrestling team competed at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic, where they placed 13th out of 19 teams.

In the one-day tournament, the South Hill squad scored 134 points.

Senior 165-pound Austin Whitney placed first, scoring a 12–4 decision over Appalachian State University sophomore Joseph Accousti. Senior 157-pound Jawan Jones won all three periods, including a fall from Bloomsburg University freshman Gavin Hale in 2:22. He also won a 12–5 9–4 decisions over freshman Anthony Dushaj of Long Island University and 9–6 decision over Citadel College freshman Cole Burke.

In the D pool 125-pound bracket, senior Ferdinand Mase earned a fall when pinning Michael Shankles, graduate student from Edinboro University in 3:38. Freshman Logan Ninos recorded a fall when pinning Citadel College sophomore William Jacob in 3:58 and defeated Bloomsburg freshman Christian Schilling by a 3–0 decision.

Senior 285-pound Jake O’Brien finished second after he lost to Zachary Kight Ward of Unattached-Hofstra in the third period. He won his first and second period rounds, earning points for a 5–0 decision against Ben Sullivan, freshman from Army West Point and 2–1 against Bloomsburg junior Bruce Graeber.

Junior 174-pound Steven Rice fell to Bloomsburg freshman Anthony Betrano and Wyoming University freshman Casey Randles, earning third place.

Freshman 197-pound Elijah Rodriguez would go on to place fourth in the C pool and freshman 197-pound Dane Harter placed fourth in the D pool.

The Bombers will next compete in the New York State Collegiate Championship at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at Cornell University.