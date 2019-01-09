Wrestling goes 1–2 against ranked opponents in Louisville

The Ithaca College wrestling team kicked off the 2019 National Wrestling Coaching Association National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky, with a score of 29–6 over No. 17 Olivet College. At 125 pounds, senior Ferdinand Mase defeated Olivet sophomore Cameron Mahlich with a 5–2 decision. 133-pound junior Tito Colom won over Olivet freshman Reese Wallis with a 12–7 decision. Ben Brisman, a junior at 141 pounds, won by major decision of 13–3 over Olivet sophomore Andrew Castaneda. Olivet junior Drew Mandell defeated senior Demetri D’Orsaneo with a decision of 13–8 at 149 pounds. At 157 pounds, senior Jawan Jones won by a 14–12 decision over Olivet sophomore Cole Hersch. Senior Austin Whitney defeated Olivet senior Tyler Grimsley with a 13–4 major decision at 165 pounds. At 174 pounds, Olivet junior Haydn Kinjorski won by a 4–3 decision over junior Steven Rice. Senior Jake Ashcraft won with a 16 second fall over Olivet junior Clayton Higelmire at 184 pounds. Freshman Elijah Rodriguez defeated Olivet senior Jacob Harvey with a 5–3 decision at 197 pounds. Wrapping it up at 285 pounds, senior Jake O’Brien won by a 3–0 decision over Olivet sophomore Trevor Piggott.

The afternoon session took a turn and the Blue and Gold lost to No. 5 Wabash College 21–14. Starting at 125 pounds, Wabash freshman Carlos Champagne won by sudden victory and score of 5–3 over Mase. At 133 pounds, Colom won by a 15–2 major decision over Wabash senior Chris Diaz. Brisman defeated Wabash junior Owen Doster with a 10–4 decision at 141 pounds. At 149 pounds, Wabash senior Griffin Schermer defeated D’Orsaneo with a 14–4 major decision. Wabash sophomore Austin Bethel won by an 8–2 decision over Jones at 157 pounds. Wabash sophomore Kyle Hatch defeated Whitney with an 11–10 decision at 165 pounds. At 174 pounds, Wabash senior Darden Schurg won by a technical fall (25–10) over Rice. Ashcraft won by a 15–3 major decision over Wabash junior Ethan Herrin at 184 pounds. At 197 pounds, Wabash freshman Levi Miller defeated Rodriguez 2–1 in triple overtime. Ending the dual with a sudden victory and score of 8–6, O’Brien defeated Wabash sophomore Wade Ripple at 285 pounds.

In the final duel of the tournament, the Bombers fell to No. 8 Baldwin Wallace University 21–16 on Jan. 5. The loss marked the first time since the 2012–13 season that the Blue and Gold did not reach the podium at the National Duals and their overall duals record this season is 4–4.

In the 125-pound matchup, Baldwin Wallace sophomore Chad Craft defeated Mase 4–1. Baldwin Wallace junior Dante Ginnetti defeated Colom 5–3 at 133 pounds. At 141 pounds, Brisman defeated Baldwin Wallace sophomore Tanner McHugh 15–5 major decision. Baldwin Wallace sophomore Stanley Bleich defeated D’Orsaneo 8–3 at 149 pounds. At 157 pounds, Baldwin Wallace senior and Ithaca native Richie Burke defeated Jones 3–0. Whitney defeated Baldwin Wallace senior Anthony Arroyo with a fall at 1:38 at 165 pounds. At 174 pounds, Baldwin Wallace senior Benjamin Hooff defeated Rice 1–0. Baldwin Wallace senior Justin Ransom defeated Ashcraft 4–3 at 184 pounds. At 197 pounds Baldwin Wallace senior Zeckary Lehman defeated junior Dalton Elias 8–4. Finally, O’Brien defeated Baldwin Wallace freshman Parker Meaney with a fall at 2:00 at 285 pounds.

The Bombers return to action 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Championships in Brockport, New York.