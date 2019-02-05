Wrestling sweeps competition at Senior Day meet

The Ithaca College wrestling team claimed three wins over SUNY Oneonta, Wesleyan College and Williams College during a quad-style dual meet in Ben Light Gymnasium giving the Blue and Gold a season record of 9–4. The Bombers also honored the eight senior members of the Class of 2019: Jake Ashcraft, Anthony Fano, Jawan Jones, Greg Lee, Ferdinand Mase, Jake O’Brien, Joe Rorick, Demetri D’Orsaneo and Chris Wymer.

Kicking off the Senior Day match against Oneonta was 125 pound Mase with a fall of 4:16 over Oneonta sophomore Steven Pocze. With a technical fall over Oneonta sophomore Andrew Desousa at 133 pounds was junior Tito Colom. At 141 pounds Oneonta junior Ahken Chu won over senior Chris Wymer with a score of 7–2. At 149 pounds Oneonta junior Tyler Brazinski defeated D’Orsaneo 8–6. 157 pound Jones claimed a victory over Oneonta senior Daniel Murphy with a score of 9–3. At 165 pounds, Oneonta senior Thomas Marrone defeated freshman Graden Alpert 8–2. Freshman Eze Chukwuezi won with a major decision of 11–3 over Oneonta sophomore Jacob Mansman at 174 pounds. At 184 pounds, Ashcraft won by a fall of 1:24 over Oneonta senior Ryan Marszal. 197 pound junior Dalton Elias defeated Oneonta senior Peter Pjetri with a 13–10 decision. Oneonta senior James Bethel won with a 3–1 decision over O’Brien.

The Blue and Gold then took on Wesleyan (Conn.) and started with Mase’s 11–4 decision over Wesleyan senior Zack Murillo. At 133 pounds, Colom defeated Wesleyan junior Tristan Stetson with a 5–1 decision. Wymer received a forfeit at 141 pounds. Wesleyan senior Shane Ross won by a decision of 9–8 over D’Orsaneo at 149 pounds. At 157 pounds, Jones defeated Wesleyan freshman Aaron Goldman with a fall of 4:03. Wesleyan junior Roy Forys won 6–4 over senior Austin Whitney at 165 pounds. Wesleyan freshman Marco Gaita won 6–5 over Chukwuezi at 174 pounds. Ashcraft defeated Wesleyan freshman Duncan Kreutter with a fall of 1:17 at 184 pounds. Wesleyan sophomore Simon Chee defeated Elias 10–4 at 197 pounds. At 285 pounds, O’Brien won by a fall of 3:09 over Wesleyan sophomore Harrison Karp.

To end the day, the Bombers took on Williams College. Mase won by major decision over Williams freshmen David Yeh. At 133 pounds, Colom defeated Williams junior Dietrich Hartman with a technical fall. At 141 pounds, junior Ben Brisman won by fall over Williams sophomore Joseph Rossetti. Williams senior Alex Pankhurst defeated senior Joe Rorick 18–7 at 149 pounds. 157 pound Williams senior Brendon Seyfried won over senior Greg Lee 6–4. At 165 pounds, Whitney defeated Williams junior Nick Anselmi with a fall of 20 seconds. Williams freshman Nasir Grissom won 6–5 over Chukwuezi at 174 pounds. Ashcraft defeated Williams junior Dylan Millson with a fall of 1:11 at 184 pounds. 197 pound Elias won with a fall of 5:51 over Williams senior Bennett Caplin. Wrapping up the day, O’Brien took a forfeit at 285 pounds.