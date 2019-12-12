The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 12, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Caffeine Fix: Review of select drinks

Caffeine Fix: Review of select drinks
  Maya Rodgers/The Ithacan
By
Published: December 12, 2019

Gimme! Coffee: Latte
$4 (medium), $4.25 (large)

When compared to Ithaca Bakery’s specialty drinks, a latte is perhaps the most diverse offering on Gimme! Coffee’s menu. However, the near-perfect drink needs no embellishments to shine. It is carried by its rich espresso and contrasting airy milk.

 

 

Collegetown Bagels: Almond Joy Latte
$5.75 (one size)

This iced drink is light in color and heavy in saccharine syrup. While coffee may be a listed ingredient, it disappears behind the chocolate, milk and sugar — a detriment to those looking for something stronger but a delight nonetheless.

 

 

Ithaca Coffee Company: Cold Brew (Kyoto Style)
$3.25 (small), $3.75 (medium), $4.25 (large)

Ithaca Coffee Company’s cold brew shines through its silky texture. But for what tastes fairly similar to a less expensive iced coffee, the brew’s hype of additional caffeine is not worth the price.

 

 

 

Ithaca Coffee Company: Cafe Au Lait
$2.50 (one size)

Light frothed milk meets Ithaca Coffee Company’s richly brewed Nitro coffee. The blend touts a delicate but refined tang.

 

 

 

Ithaca Bakery: Jeff’s Java Jolt
$5.75 (one size)

Sweet cocoa powder meets four shots of espresso in Jeff’s Java Jolt. Best brewed hot, this quasi-hot chocolate has layers of vanilla syrup and a honey aftertaste and leaves post-drink jittery hands.

 

 

 

Collegetown Bagels: Taurus
$5.75 (one size)

The Taurus is enriched with hazelnut and vanilla. When velvety milk and espresso meet these flavors, the drink continues CTB’s specialty drinks’ unfortunate habit: the double shot paid for disappears into the candied syrups.

Latest Articles

Brunch spot mixes sweet and savory

Brunch spot mixes sweet and savory

By | Dec 12, 2019

Caffeine Fix: Review of select drinks

Caffeine Fix: Review of select drinks

By | Dec 12, 2019

Senior wins local “best barista” award

Senior wins local “best barista” award

By | Dec 12, 2019

Related Articles

The Bartender Recommends

The Bartender Recommends

By | Dec 12, 2019

Reviews: Travel the world through food

Reviews: Travel the world through food

By | Dec 12, 2019

Brunch spot mixes sweet and savory

Brunch spot mixes sweet and savory

By | Dec 12, 2019

Related Topics

coffeecoffee companycold brewCollegetown BagelsGimmejavalattelocal