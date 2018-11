Video:

Audio:

On this week’s episode of “Deja View,” host Jake Leary sits down with staff writer Liza Gillespie and Ithaca College screenwriting student Sean Murphy to complain about “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Much to the trio’s disappointment, Netflix’s take on the teenage witch doesn’t capture the magic of the character.

Listen to our podcasts on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Play!