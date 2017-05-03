Advertisement
Deja View: The top three movies of 2017 (so far)

By The Ithacan
Published: May 3, 2017

The first season of Deja View comes to a close with a wrap up of the best movies of 2017 so far. Reviews Editor Jake Leary sits down with Staff Writer Aidan Lentz to discuss their top three picks of the year.

Deja View is now available on Soundcloud so please support us there as well!

I would also encourage everyone to check out the other shows on the network this week! There will be new episodes of “In My Own Words” and “Office Hours” as well as the inaugural episode of our new show, “Get it Together.”

You can read the reviews discussed in the episode below:

Logan

Get Out

Paterson

Your Name

Lego Batman

A Cure for Wellness

To submit questions, comments or concerns to Deja View, email ithacanlifeandculture@gmail.com.
