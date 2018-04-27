Advertisement
April 26, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

‘In My Own Words’: SGC leaders say they have The Keys to IC’s broken system

By The Ithacan — Glenn Epps
Published: April 26, 2018

In this week’s episode of “In My Own Words,” Glenn Epps sits down with new Ithaca College Student Governance Council members Alyse Harris, president, and Farwa Shakeel, vice president of academic affairs, to outline their goals for the upcoming school year. Harris and Shakeel ran as candidates on The Key to IC ticket. The ticket, which was the only ticket on the ballot, won on April 22. The three discuss the Integrative Core Curriculum, the new approach of the SGC on campus and the potential of the organization as a body. They also explained some of the problems faced by the SGC in the 2017–18 year, the number of bills passed, and funding depletion in January.

If you have any questions or comments about this or any other “In My Own Words,” please contact Glenn Epps @glenn_epps_ on Twitter or by email at gepps@ithaca.edu.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

