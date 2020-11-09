Review: Singles for the week of 11/6

Sara Kays

Released Nov. 6

Atlantic Recording Corporation

Sara Kays’ latest single is sweet and nostalgic, stripped down to mostly an acoustic guitar as Kays reminisces about memories with a past lover. The song grows only through small additions, with cascading drums and soft harmonies.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone”

Brittany Howard

Released Nov. 3

ATO Records

As expected, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is another song that showcases Brittany Howard’s fantastic — as in, near-perfect — vocals. The bright guitar and soft cymbals keep the pace, creating a vibrant accompanying track for Howard.

“look up”

Joy Oladokun

Released Nov. 6

White Boy Records

Joy Oladokun’s meditation on happiness and self-love is well written and encouraging, with lyrics like, “Tomorrow keeps taunting you / with all kinds of mystery / it’s a blank page for your poetry / if you let it be.” Oladokun’s lively vocals drive the message home.

“Happen To Me”

BENEE

Released Nov. 6

Republic Records

The strong, haunting electric guitar carries “Happen To Me,” supported by a steady drum. Incorporating soft, nearly imperceptible synths is an excellent addition that elevates the song above other conventional indie–rock singles.