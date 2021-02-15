February 15, 2021
Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week 2/8

By — Life & Culture Editor
Published: February 14, 2021

Image result for Love Story (Taylor Version)Love Story (Taylor’s Version) 

Taylor Swift

Release date: Feb. 12

Record label: Taylor Swift 

Country Taylor Swift is back, once again. Released ahead of the re-recording of her breakout album “Fearless” (2008), Swift sings the classic “Love Story.” This re-recording doesn’t sound as overproduced as the original, and Swift’s matured vocals bring a new tone to the track. 

 

Image result for PANIC ROOM! JPEGMAFIAPANIC ROOM!

JPEGMAFIA
Release date: Feb. 12

Record label: Universal Music Group 

For fans of JPEGMAFIA, aggressive rapping and dark, distorted beats are to be expected. But “PANIC ROOM!” finds a more subdued sound in its vocals while its beat takes a mechanical, almost robotic, tone. 

 

Image result for Filth  Christian Leave albumFilth 

Christian Leave 

Release date: Feb. 12

Record label: GODMODE/Warner Records 

“Filth” is Christian Leave being a hopeless romantic once again. Despite heartfelt and genuine lyrics, the bright instrumentals give the track a different feel compared to a stereotypical song to cry to.

 

Image result for We’re Good  Dua LipaWe’re Good 

Dua Lipa

Release date: Feb. 11

Record label: Warner Records

Dua Lipa gives listeners a pop song to beat the winter blues with “We’re Good.” The problem is, she forgot to make it sound different than any of her other songs. Despite the bouncy, beachy sound to the catchy pop beat, “We’re Good” sounds overdone, stale and tired.

