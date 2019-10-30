Review: Singles for the week of 10/25

“Frail State of Mind”

The 1975

Released Oct. 24

Dirty Hit

The 1975’s newest track is similar in sound to their 2018 song “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” but “Frail State of Mind” stands out through its pulsating electric beat and lead singer Matt Healy’s subdued vocals.

“Orphans”

Coldplay

Released Oct. 24

Parlophone Records Limited

Coldplay’s latest single is rich with emotional soars and fundamental rock genre staples, including a dominant guitar and drums.

“Look at Her Now”

Selena Gomez

Released Oct. 24

Interscope Records

The second of two recently released singles, Selena Gomez’s lyrics, though empowering, are short of anything noteworthy. The song, however, is strengthened by the pop-heavy backtrack and its enticing, catchy sound.

“Waste My Time”

Spencer Barnett

Released Oct. 25

Chateau Barnett

Spencer Barnett’s low-key beats and relaxed vocals carry “Waste My Time.” However, the song is thwarted by its repetitive lyrics and lines that often feel lazy.