February 17, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 2/17

Published: February 17, 2019

Raise a Man

Alicia Keys

Released Feb. 11, 2019

RCA Records

Passionate, sultry and strong, Alicia Keys’ latest track chronicles the difficulties — and triumphs — of deep love. It is lush with harmonies, flourishing piano chords and orchestral accents.

 

Please Me

Cardi B and Bruno Mars

Released Feb. 15, 2019

Atlantic Recording Corporation

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are back at it with another sexy and energetic single. Mars’ smooth riffing and Cardi B’s robust rapping compliment each other, making the song a definite future club staple.

 

Fluctuate

Catfish & the Bottlemen

Released Feb. 13, 2019

Universal Music

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s latest release is a fiery, heavy rock track. The anthemic chorus complete with distorted guitars and gang vocals is nothing groundbreaking, but it will definitely make for a powerful festival performance.

 

Wild Ones

Crystal Fighters

Released Feb. 14, 2019

Warner Bros. Records, UK

Crystal Fighters’ latest track is a lush, energetic indie pop piece. Its beat is infectious and its chorus will definitely be a singalong festival favorite.

