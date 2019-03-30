Review: Singles for the Week of 3/29

“Mi Persona Favorita”

Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

Released March 28, 2019

Universal Music Spain

This collaboration between Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz and American pop star Camila Cabello is sweet and tender. The lyrics fawn over a lover with pure admiration. Sanz and Cabello’s sentimental vocals blend together with gentle, effortless harmonies.

“Night Running”

Cage the Elephant ft. Beck

Released March 28, 2019

RCA Records

Cage the Elephant and Beck join forces to create a rhythmic and epic single. Lyrics like, “No telling who we’re running from/ In a world of secrets and demons and people hiding from the sun” are foreboding and intrepid.

“Hustle”

P!nk

Released March 28, 2019

RCA Records

P!nk has always been fierce and unapologetic, but her new single truly declares that she is not to be messed with. In this gutsy, vigorous track, P!nk warns a lover to not mistake her vulnerability for weakness. P!nk’s powerhouse vocals are controlled but erupting against the finger-snapping instrumentals.

“Kills You Slowly”

The Chainsmokers

Released March 29, 2019

Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

Despite its dismal subject matter, “Kills You Slowly” is full of life and effervescence. The lyrics, about a relationship hanging on by a thread, are honest and emotional, balancing out the carefree, danceable synth percussion beat.

“Church”

Aly & AJ

Released March 29, 2019

Aly & AJ Music LLC

Former Disney stars, Aly & AJ have transitioned flawlessly into the pop music scene. The sisters’ latest single, “Church” paints them as repentant femme fatales. Their vocals are sultry and the synths in the song are ambient and rhythmic.