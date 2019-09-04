Review: Singles for the week of 8/30

“Circles”

Post Malone

Released Aug 30

Republic Records, UMG Recordings Inc.

The low-key, acoustic warble of Post Malone’s “Circles” is pleasant and easy-going as the rapper again deviates from his usual rap genre.

“Warm (feat. HAIM)”

Charli XCX

Released Aug 30

Asylum Records UK, Atlantic Records UK

This indie electric-pop single is exactly like its name — vibrant and, yes, warm and boosted by Charli XCX and HAIM’s ethereal vocals.

“Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)”

Bombay Bicycle Club

Released Aug 27

Mmm…Records

Though the song does not vary in its lyrics, the grunge-style guitar and flourishing but cohesive soundscape created by Bombay Bicycle Club is exciting and, at times, beautiful.