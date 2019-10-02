Advertisement
Life & Culture

Review: Singles for the week of 9/27

By — Assistant Life & Culture Editor
Published: October 2, 2019

Slide

H.E.R, YG

Released Sept 27

RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment

H.E.R’s smooth vocals blend with the chilled-out backdrop of “Slide,” her latest collaboration with rapper YG. However, the track’s repetitive lyrics and backtrack make the song equally tedious.

 

Lonely

Noah Cyrus

Released Sept 26

RECORDS, LLC/Columbia

Noah Cyrus’s “Lonely”showcases the powerful longing in her voice, lyrics and piano-driven framework. Though the song rests comfortably in pop, it doesn’t divulge in the genre’s tiresome conventions.

 

You are Losing Me

Chelsea Cutler

Released Sept 27

CC Ventures LLC/Republic Records

Though Chelsea Cutler’s lighthearted “You Are Losing Me” is bolstered by its relaxed background and Cutler’s soft vocals, the song isn’t particularly memorable.

