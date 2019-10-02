Review: Singles for the week of 9/27

H.E.R, YG
Released Sept 27
RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment
H.E.R’s smooth vocals blend with the chilled-out backdrop of “Slide,” her latest collaboration with rapper YG. However, the track’s repetitive lyrics and backtrack make the song equally tedious.
Noah Cyrus
Released Sept 26
RECORDS, LLC/Columbia
Noah Cyrus’s “Lonely”showcases the powerful longing in her voice, lyrics and piano-driven framework. Though the song rests comfortably in pop, it doesn’t divulge in the genre’s tiresome conventions.
Chelsea Cutler
Released Sept 27
CC Ventures LLC/Republic Records
Though Chelsea Cutler’s lighthearted “You Are Losing Me” is bolstered by its relaxed background and Cutler’s soft vocals, the song isn’t particularly memorable.