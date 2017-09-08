Advertisement
Review: Singles for the week of 9/8

  Republic Records
By — Life and Culture Editor
Published: September 8, 2017

“Too Good at Goodbyes”

Sam Smith

Released Sept. 8

Universal Music Operations

 

Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes” is a sweet slow piece of romantic melodrama. Smith’s gentle vocals and slightly overthetop lyrics dominate the track. Fortunately, Smith is capable enough to support the song with minimal instrumental backup. The end result is a soothing delight. “Too Good at Goodbyes” was released Sept. 8.

 

“Let Me Go”

Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and watt

Released Sept. 8

Republic Records

 

Hailee Steinfeld, the actress known for “Edge of Seventeen,” released “Let Me Go” Sept. 8. The song is a fusion of modern pop and Taylor Swiftstyle vocal flairs with enough originality to make it stand out. With a sub three minute run time, “Let Me Go” doesn’t overstay its welcome and leaves the listener craving more.

 

“Love So Soft”

Kelly Clarkson

Released Sept. 7

Atlantic Recording Corporation

 

Released Sept. 7, “Love So Soft” starts strong and fizzles out by the time it ends. Kelly Clarkson’s voice conveys an impressive energy, but her high notes are painful — keep the volume low. There are moments where Clarkson’s passion is enough to redeem the frustrating lack of depth. The single isn’t Clarkson’s finest work, but it’s still worth a listen.

 

“Love”

ILoveMakonnen

Released Sept. 7

Warner Bros. Records

 

“Love” is excruciating. ILoveMakonnen’s single is an autotuned nightmare. Voice modulation is typically used for either stylistic effect or to improve the voice of the artist. “Love” isn’t stylistically interesting, and ILoveMakonnen’s voice is intolerable even with synthetic assistance. The single was released Sept. 7.

 

“You Don’t Do it for me Anymore”

Demi Lovato

Released Sept. 8

Island Records

“You Don’t Do it for me Anymore” is too simple for its own good. Demi Lovato sings over a series of soft drum beats and that’s it. There is nothing else to the song. The lyrics are bland, the beats are dull and Lovato’s voice isn’t captivating. “You Don’t Do it for me Anymore” was released Sept. 8.

Jake Leary can be reached at jleary@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @jd_leary

