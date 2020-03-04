Review: Singles for the weeks of 2/28

Pink Sweat$
Released Feb. 28
Atlantic Recording Company
This song’s smoothed out vocals and simple beat are the perfect match. The lyrics are sweet, making the song sound even more romantic.
Lady Gaga
Released Feb. 28
Interscope Records
Gaga’s vocals are, as usual, the shining star of this song, and they make up for when the song falters in its sound. The beat can be repetitive, but it is not annoying to the point of skipping.
Bryce Vine
Released Feb. 28
Sire Records
The song’s beat, while sometimes stripped, serves a good purpose — to make a catchy song. But the lyrics falter often, and mostly they are mediocre.
Sonny Fodera, King Henry, feat. Alina George
Released Feb. 28
Black Butter Limited
“Before U” is a classic, electronic-heavy pop song. It’s easy to get lost in the song, but maybe not in a good way, because of its oversimplified lyrics and basic beat.