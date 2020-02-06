Advertisement
‘Deja View’- 2020 Oscar Predictions

By The Ithacan — Rachael Weinberg
Published: February 6, 2020

This week, host Rachael Weinberg has on The Ithacan Life and Culture editors, Avery Alexander and Arleigh Rodgers, to talk about the Oscar nominations and predict winners! Rachael reads an excerpt from The Joker screenplay, Avery geeks out over the costumes in Little Women, Arleigh explains why Parasite was her favorite movie of 2019, and they dive into the one shot cinematography and editing techniques behind 1917.

Attend DKA’s Oscar viewing party on Sunday, February 9th at 7:30 PM in IC Square to see who wins!

'Deja View'- 2020 Oscar Predictions

Editorial: Whalen's culture around mental health must change

Editorial: Ithaca theater scene brings students and locals together

'Deja View'- "IT Chapter Two" vs. "The Shining"

'Deja View'- "Joker" vs. "The King of Comedy"

'Deja View'- "The Irishman" vs. "Goodfellas"

