‘Deja View’- 2020 Oscar Predictions

This week, host Rachael Weinberg has on The Ithacan Life and Culture editors, Avery Alexander and Arleigh Rodgers, to talk about the Oscar nominations and predict winners! Rachael reads an excerpt from The Joker screenplay, Avery geeks out over the costumes in Little Women, Arleigh explains why Parasite was her favorite movie of 2019, and they dive into the one shot cinematography and editing techniques behind 1917.

