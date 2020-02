This episode of Deja View, host Rachael Weinberg invites DKA programming chair, Ciara Naughton to recap the 2020 Oscars. They talk about the incredible success of Parasite and Bong Joon-Ho, the snubs of the night, Joaquin Phoenix’s speech, 1917’s cinematography win, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’s production design, and Netflix’s award season strategy.