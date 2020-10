Hosts Diego Medina and Rachael Weinberg watch another week of horror movies for their Spooktober: 31 Nights of Fright miniseries. This week the pair discusses slashers, sequels, sadism, and postmodernism as they navigate the biggest names in horror: Freddy, Jason, Chucky, Ghostface, and Leatherface.

