In the first episode of ‘Deja View: Celebrating Black Creators,’ host Rachael Weinberg talks to Ithaca College Alum Leighton Watson about his favorite movie ‘Dope’ (2015). Watson discusses how the movie spoke to him and his own high school experience and the representation of people of color in media. The two also touch on how they discovered Shameik Moore and the stereotypes that are subverted in the movie. You can find Watson on Instagram at @lawandarts.