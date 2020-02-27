Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 27, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

Multimedia

‘Deja View’- “The Photograph” vs “When Harry Met Sally”

By The Ithacan — Rachael Weinberg
Published: February 27, 2020

This week, host Rachael Weinberg compares “The Photograph” (2020) to “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) and talks about the progression of rom coms and race in romance movies. Rachael explains why she was disappointed by the writing of The Photograph, why she thinks When Harry Met Sally is in the top 3 romantic movies of all time, how Tom Hanks was almost cast as Harry, and how the ending of the film changed throughout the production.

She also gives a mini lesson on the history of race in cinema, specifically in romance films, through the stories of Oscar Micheaux, The Birth of a Nation (1915), and the creation of the race film subgenere.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

‘Deja View’- “The Photograph” vs “When Harry Met Sally”

‘Deja View’- “The Photograph” vs “When Harry Met Sally”

By The Ithacan | Feb 27, 2020

Women’s tennis focused on building team chemistry

Women’s tennis focused on building team chemistry

By | Feb 27, 2020

Men’s tennis primed for success behind strong seniors

Men’s tennis primed for success behind strong seniors

By | Feb 27, 2020

Related Articles

‘Deja View’ – Oscars Recap

‘Deja View’ – Oscars Recap

By The Ithacan | Mar 1, 2019

‘Deja View’- “IT Chapter Two” vs. “The Shining”

‘Deja View’- “IT Chapter Two” vs. “The Shining”

By , | Oct 1, 2019

‘Deja View’- “Knives Out” vs “Clue”

‘Deja View’- “Knives Out” vs “Clue”

By The Ithacan | Feb 14, 2020

Related Topics

birth of a nationDeja ViewFilm Reviewithacan podcastmovie reviewoscar micheauxrace filmrom-comromanceromance filmStudent Mediathe photographwhen harry met sally