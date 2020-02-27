‘Deja View’- “The Photograph” vs “When Harry Met Sally”

This week, host Rachael Weinberg compares “The Photograph” (2020) to “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) and talks about the progression of rom coms and race in romance movies. Rachael explains why she was disappointed by the writing of The Photograph, why she thinks When Harry Met Sally is in the top 3 romantic movies of all time, how Tom Hanks was almost cast as Harry, and how the ending of the film changed throughout the production.

She also gives a mini lesson on the history of race in cinema, specifically in romance films, through the stories of Oscar Micheaux, The Birth of a Nation (1915), and the creation of the race film subgenere.