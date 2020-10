Host Sobeida Rosa is back with her final season of The Brown Girl Chronicles. This season, Rosa will be hosting a small miniseries titled “During a Pandemic” where she will discuss different issues with her guests and how those issues changed in the wake of COVID-19.

In this episode, she sits down with Ithaca College seniors Daniela Rivero and Cyepress Rite. The three discuss how they’ve maintained their mental health and spirituality within the experiences of people of color.