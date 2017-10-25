African Student Association wins appeal to receive funding

During its Oct. 23 meeting, the Student Governance Council voted unanimously to restore the African Student Association’s funding. In Spring 2017, the SGC banned the ASA from receiving funds for a full semester.

The ban occurred after the ASA violated several provisions in the Allocations Handbook and misappropriated funds during their preparations for Africa Week, which took place March 27 to April 1 last semester.

Seniors Oreofe Omolaolu, Efosa Erhunmwunse and junior Kobby Bosompem — members of the ASA who represented the appeal case — said the violation was unintentional. During their preparations for Africa Week, the organization received approval from the Appropriations Committee for funding to pay for a panelist to attend an event and a caterer to cook food.

During the allocations process, they had initially arranged for Campus Center and Event Services to pay for the caterer and then to reimburse Campus Center with SGC funds. The ASA said Campus Center dropped out of hosting the caterer due to concerns of having another cook contaminate their kitchen. As a result, the ASA directly paid the caterer instead of going through Campus Center. Even though the ASA was able to negotiate the price down, it neglected to inform the Appropriations Committee of this change. This was a violation because every student organization that receives funds from the SGC is required to spend the money exactly how it told the committee it would. The Appropriations Committee has a banking system in which leftover money automatically gets returned to the SGC after 30 days.

In addition, the ASA representatives said the panelist who was supposed to speak dropped out at the last minute. As a result, the ASA used the funds intended for the panelist for food and drinks. They spent significantly less money than they were allocated by the SGC and again violated the Allocations Handbook by spending SGC funds on something other than what they were allocated for.

Erhunmwunse said that she wished they had the opportunity to appeal the ban last semester.

“I was a bit frustrated and upset because I felt a lot of people did not know the sacrifices and the energy that [Africa Week] took from us,” she said. “To hear that we got banned from funding was a slap in the face because ASA has been an organization that has done its best to be a home away from home for those who are international students.”

Patti Banfield, student organizations business coordinator for the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs, found out about the violation when she was reviewing the receipts from the event. She told the ASA to inform Ezeka Allen, former vice president of business and finance, of the violation roughly two weeks after it occurred. Allen said she made the decision to ban the ASA from receiving SGC funds for a full semester after consulting several Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs members and the SGC executive board.

Allen said she did not inform the Appropriations Committee about the decision to ban the ASA from SGC funding because it was a policy in the handbook, and that she had discussed the issue with the executive board. She said the specific amount of money allocated to ASA and the amount of money they spent was not available, but the club was given several thousand dollars.

“There wasn’t really much discussion,” Allen said. “They violated a policy that was clearly written down — something had to happen. It was in my jurisdiction as the VP of business and finance.”

Senator-at-Large Seondre Carolina, who served on the Appropriations Committee last semester, said that the committee was not informed of the decision to ban the ASA from receiving funds when it occurred.

“This should have been something that was brought to the Allocations Committee,” he said. “For them to quickly turn things around when people canceled on them and things weren’t going through was impressive on their behalf and shouldn’t have been punished.”

Carolina also said he worked closely with the treasurer of the ASA when it was getting funding from the SGC and he felt that members of the ASA were trying hard to comply with all of the SGC’s rules.

Conor Friend, current vice president of business and finance and chair of the Appropriations Committee, said he was also not informed of the decision when he was on the committee last semester. He said he is glad the ASA won their appeal.

“I do think the blockage of the first block of first semester was enough,” he said. “Ultimately, we are here to help student organizations get funding. We should give them funding for at least half of the semester.”

As a result of the appeal, the ASA will no longer be barred from receiving SGC funds for the rest of the semester. Erhunmwunse said that they had to rely on assistance from the Department of Politics for the first half of the semester. She said the alternative funding enabled ASA to hold the planned events for the semester, but it would be difficult to continue relying on that funding in the future.

“We have future events that are coming up and we’re looking for outside funding from other departments and they kept asking, ‘Do you get funding from SGC?’” she said. “I’m grateful that the Senate was able to hear us out and let us explain our case.”